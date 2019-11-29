|
|
John A. Seelig Jr., 84 of Great Barrington died Tuesday November 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Pittsfield on June 2, 1935 son of John A. Sr. and Jennie (Brazie) Seelig. He attended local schools and John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. In his younger years John trained show horses and showed them at Madison Square Garden, Northampton Fair and Essex Fair in VT. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan, he enjoyed playing his daily lottery and loved hunting. John work for many years at the Mead Paper Corp. John's wife Mary A. (Stehlin) Seelig whom he married November 15, 1957 predeceased him on August 27, 2014. John is survived by two sons, John A. (Jack) Seelig III of Great Barrington and Michael J. Seelig of Pittsfield, two daughters, Mary Osak and her husband Stanley Osak Jr. of Housatonic and Barbara Scapin and husband Victor of Housatonic, two brothers, Wayne Seelig and Larry Seelig, two sisters, Sally Seelig and Jennie Clark, five grandchildren, Matthew Osak and wife Terri DiGrigoli-Osak, Justin Osak and Jennifer Anderson, Caitlyn Osak, Victoria Bartlett and husband William and Dominic Scapin and wife Courtney, six great grandchildren, Davis Bartlett, Veronica Osak, Mitchell Osak, Hayle Osak, Kingson Lee and a great granddaughter expected in March and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Mary A. Seelig John was predeceased by sister, Marlene Call.
Funeral Services for John A. Seelig Jr. will be held on Saturday November 30 at 12 noon at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Saturday November 30 from 11:00 AM to 12 noon preceding the service. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in John's memory may be made to the Great Barrington Police Department in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 29, 2019