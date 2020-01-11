|
John A. Pasierbiak Jr., 52 of Gloucester, MA has been called by the Lord to help with his honor guard on January 7, 2020.
He was born in Corning, NY on April 25, 1967 and educated in the Horseheads, NY school system. He joined the US Army/ARNG and trained in construction until he was honorably discharged on March 24, 1994.
John worked in building construction and also worked for five years in the fishing wholesale industry. John was a member of the American Legion in Gloucester and was the commander of AmVets Post #32 where he also held many positions including state rep and was a national committeeman. John was the main cook for all Legion meals during the holidays.
Survivors include his parents- John and Judith Pasierbiak of North Adams; his daughter- Gabrielle Hardiman and her husband, Corey and two grandchildren- Lucas and Mattox of Lynchburg, VA. He also leaves his sister-Tina Lamond and her husband, John and two nephews- Johnny and Sammy and niece- Natalie; and his close friends- Judy Favazza and Sandy Kee.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for John Pasierbiak Jr. will be Thursday January 16, from 9-11 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA with the funeral service at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the AmVets in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 11, 2020