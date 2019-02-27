|
John C. Jackman, 83, of Pittsfield, MA died Sunday, February 24, 2019 of complications from pneumonia. Born in Toledo, Ohio to Natalie Wirth Jackman and George Vincent Jackman on January 15, 1936, Jack grew up helping his Dad at their Fostoria Electric Appliance Store. He graduated from Fostoria High School in 1954 and Purdue University in 1958 with a BS electrical engineering. Immediately after college graduation, he was drafted into the army and stationed at Fort Detrick. Jack married the love of his life, Diane Crawford, in 1959. After his discharge, he accepted an engineering position with General Electric Ordnance in Pittsfield. As part of his 40 plus years with General Electric (later General Dynamics), he spent 2 years in Florida working on Apollo.
Jack and Diane lived in the Berkshires for 56 years. Jack had a passion for tennis, golf, skiing, canoeing and nature, inspiring his family and friends to join him in these activities. At work and in play, he often was referred to as "one of the good guys" and many noted his dry sense of humor that could knock you off your feet.
Jack was a community activist in both Pittsfield and Richmond, volunteering on campaigns and at Berkshire Humane Society, driving voters to polls, and serving as a member of the Richmond Conservation Commission and a town assessor. An animal lover, Jack always had a dog by his side.
Along with his beloved wife, Jack is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Lynn Jackman of Gloucester, MA; his son, Christopher Shawn Jackman and his wife Gwen of Colorado; his grandchildren, Brian and Lily, whom he treasured; his brother Thomas Jackman of Arizona; his nephews, the "Merrell boys"(David, Michael and Jeff); and his adored dog, Emma. Jack was predeceased by his parents, sister Alice Joan Jackman Merrell, and brother-in-law Jack Merrell.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no service or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Berkshire Humane Society and Berkshire Athenaeum are appreciated through Wellington Funeral Services.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019