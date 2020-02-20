|
|
John C. "Jack" O'Brien, age 87, of 34 Marlboro Dr. Pittsfield, died Tuesday morning at his home after a long illness. He was born in Pittsfield, Aug. 30, 1932, the son of the late John J. and Mary A. Connors O'Brien.
A 1950 graduate of the former St. Joseph's High School, he continued his education at the Stockbridge School of Agriculture, graduating from there in 1952. Jack immediately entered the family business, Crescent Creamery, which was founded in 1936. He spent his early years working both there and the Westenhok Farm. Learning more and more about the daily operations, he became president of Crescent Creamery in 1965. Additionally, Jack launched several other business ventures including the Burger Chef restaurants, the Market Baskets and the former Penguin Mini Golf on the Pittsfield Lenox Rd.
Jack retired from Crescent Creamery December 31, 1992.
Known for his sense of humor, he was dedicated to the community, his faith, his family and friends. Known to contribute to all types of causes, be that public or private, he served as president of the former FMTA, most recently known as the Catholic Youth Center. Among his many volunteer activities was serving on the first Parish Council at Sacred Heart Church along with his memberships in the Junior Chamber of Commerce, the Kiwanis Club and his support of the Boys and Girls' Club, the Colonial Theatre and the Berkshire Medical Center.
Jack was dedicated to the advancement of the Pittsfield Catholic Schools and to the Sisters of St. Joseph's. A member of the Greylock Society for Berkshire United Way, he supported the efforts of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and their summer home, Tanglewood.
You were very fortunate to be a friend and neighbor as he shared his home, the family cottages on Richmond Pond and their condo in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Known for his sense of humor, he built lasting connections in the community, including the St. Vincent DePaul Society and the Charismatic Good Shepard Community.
Jack was most passionate regarding his own family. He celebrated 68 years of marriage with the love of his life, the former Patricia H. Mooney, whom he married Oct. 20, 1951.
His children fondly remember that he greeted her every morning at the base of the stairs with a hug and a kiss.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his seven children, Kathleen M. Johnson and her husband Sam of Milford, MA and their children, Samuel, Patrick, Michael, Shaun and Christopher; Maureen E. Cimini and her husband Reno of Glendale, AZ and their children, Marino, Nicole, Matthew and Jennifer; John J. O'Brien and his wife Linda of Pittsfield and their children, Connor, Caitlin and John; Patricia O'Brien Kelly of Pittsfield and her children, US Army Col. Sean P. Kelly, Jacqueline and Andrew; Anne M. O'Brien and her husband John of Pittsfield and their children, Collin, Alexandra and Shane; Daniel W. O'Brien and his partner Brenda Durant of Pittsfield and their children, Alyssa and Aidan; Bridget King and her husband Christopher, and their children, Aidan and Sawyer; Additionally, he leaves his 18 great grandchildren, his brother David J. O'Brien and his wife, Joanne of Holden, MA and his sister Elizabeth O'Brien Harmon of Pittsfield. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Therese "Reese" Lauder and his brother-in-law, Thomas J. Harmon.
The family would like to thank those who assisted Jack throughout his final journey, At Home with Berkshire Place, Hospice Care of the Berkshires, and Katie Wiater and her Angels, as well as everyone else who sent their love and prayers.
SERVICES: Calling hours at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME will be SUNDAY afternoon from 2 to 5 pm. The Celebration of his Life will continue on MONDAY morning with the Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church with the Rev. Timothy Campoli, chief celebrant and pastor of Blessed Sacrament and Holy Trinity of Greenfield, MA and the Rev. Frank Lawlor, of Sacred Heart Church, as well as the Rev. John W. Keegan, S.J. concelebrating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 20, 2020