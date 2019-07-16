|
John Campbell Holden 71, of Williamstown died suddenly at his home on Saturday July 13, 2019. He was born in Meadville, PA on September 12, 1947 a son of the late Alfred Campbell Holden and Gervase Caroline (Schweitzer) Holden. John graduated with the class of 1969 from Lehigh University with a degree in mechanical engineering and then continued his love for learning and travel by obtaining a Sloan Masters from the London Business School in 1987.
He was employed as the Assistant Director of Facilities and Plants at Williams College for 27 years. Never one to slow down, John was the owner and operator of Focus Facilities in Williamstown until the time of his death. He was an active communicant of St's Patrick and Raphael Church in Williamstown, a member of the Williamstown Board of Trade, former longtime trustee for Mountain One, a VSE Chair of the Berkshire Sail and Power Squadron, and a member of the Taconic Golf Club. He and his wife were winter residents of Country Village in Bradenton, Florida.
Much loved by the community of Williamstown, John was always willing and able to change your lightbulb, share his engineering expertise, and play you in a game of darts. John leaves behind many friends. He is survived by his loving wife Sara "Sally" (Imhof) Holden of 49 years; three children, Barbara Kotelnicki and her husband Joseph of Dalton, MA, John Patrick Holden of New Brunswick, NJ, and Peter Alfred Holden of Brooklyn, NY; four grandchildren Emma, Holden, and Griffin Kotelnicki and Jack Holden. John leaves a nephew Jonathan Holden and many cousins and extended family. He was predeceased by his brother Richard C. Holden.
A Liturgy of Christian Mass will be celebrated Thursday July 18, 2019 at 11AM at St.'s Patrick and Raphael Church in Williamstown. Burial will take place at a later date. Calling Hours are Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Flynn & Dagnoli Home for Funerals, WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. The family suggests that memorials be made to Covenant House in John's honor or the . To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 16, 2019