John D. Hanford, 78, formerly of 99 Second St, Pittsfield, passed away March 6, 2020 at Springside Nursing Facility, where he resided for the past year.
Born in Pittsfield on March 15, 1941 to William and Helen Gillmartin Hanford, he was a life long resident of Pittsfield.
He was educated in Pittsfield Schools and was a 1960 graduate of Pittsfield High School. He married the former Candace Parker on January 23, 1993. She predeceased him on December 15, 2018.
Mr. Hanford worked as an assembler for many years at General Electric Company, retiring in 1981. He also was a longtime bartender in Pittsfield at The Rosa, The Highland and Ida and John's Restaurants.
A communicant of St. Joseph's Church, he was also a communicant of the former St. Mary's Church. He enjoyed fishing, coin collecting and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
John leaves behind his son, Gregory M. Hanford of Pittsfield; daughters, Heather M. Fallon and husband Dan of Pittsfield and Holly M. Hanford and her partner Eric Brickle of Pittsfield; sister, Sally McColgan of Oak Park, VA; and two brothers, Mark Hanford and wife Theresa of Becket, MA and Timothy Hanford and wife Katherine of Raynam, MA. Nine grandchildren, Tommee Hanford, Dustin Hanford, Ryan Hanford, Brady Hanford, Brandon Hanford, Rachel Hanford, Tyler Reed-Hanford, Tanner Hanford and Brennah Brickle. Four great-grandchildren, Cody Hanford, Lucas Hanford, Dakota Hanford and Xander Reed-Hanford. He also leaves his former wife, Carol Lemire Hanford of Dalton, MA.
He was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey Hanford in 2015 and a brother in-law, Bernard McColgan.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Hanford will be held, THURSDAY, March 12, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church, celebrated by Rev. John Tuohey, Pastor. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held, WEDNESDAY, March 11, 2020 from 4 until 7 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hospice of Western MA in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 10, 2020