|
|
John "Jack" E. Duby Sr., 86, died peacefully Saturday, April 13th, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
He was born on August 9, 1932, in Pittsfield, MA, the son of Vincent and Lillian Moffit Duby. He was proud to be living in the same house in Lenox Dale that he was raised in.
Jack served in the US Army during the Korean War. He spent all of his life working hard for his family and his excursions, fishing and hunting from Maine to Alaska. He took pride in being the best welder around, and he would tell you so. He snickered every time the Yankees beat the Red Sox. He enjoyed the time he spent caring for his lawns and gardens which was his beautiful estate. His grandchildren remember endless years of Hess truck gifts, being called "meatball", stacking wood, the candy jars, his infamous handkerchief and so much more. Jack had a countless number of friends who looked up to and respected him, although he was very modest. He was a quiet man unless he wanted to make a point then everyone listened. He had strength to overcome everything until the very end. He will be sadly missed by everyone whose life he touched. May he rest in Peace.
On February 2, 1952, he married Josephine Deminoff, she died on August 28, 2009.
He is survived by his children: Kathleen Candee and John Duby Jr.; his grandchildren: Jason, Joshua, Jonathan, Kayla and Samantha; his great grandchildren Chase, Bryn and Savannah, who always made him smile. He also leaves his brother: Vincent Duby and his Lady Frances, who cared for him dearly. Jack is predeceased by a son, Richard; his sisters: Julia, Lillian and Ruth and a brother, Robert.
A funeral service for Jack Duby will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd at 10 AM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Monday evening, April 22nd, from 4-7 PM at the Funeral Home. Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to the Conklin Lane Coakley VFW Post in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 16, 2019