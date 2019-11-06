|
|
Newmarket, NH - John E. Wicklund, 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, November 3, at the Pines in Newmarket, NH.
He was born January 5, 1932, in Shrewsbury, MA, the only son of John and Olga Wicklund. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, then moved to Pittsfield to work as a draftsman at General Electric and raise a family. A Pittsfield resident for more than 50 years, he was active in minor league baseball for three decades and a longtime member of the Morningside Baptist Church.
He loved to work in his gardens and around the yard, and skied until he was 81. He travelled all over the world, collecting many friends and memories. His family and friends will miss his enthusiasm, sense of humor and love for people.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gail; his son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Debbie of Lyman, ME; his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Michael Wozny of South Berwick, ME; and four grandchildren, Brendan and Andrew Wicklund and Kayla and Trevor Wozny. He was predeceased by a grandson, Cameron Wicklund.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at Morningside Baptist Church, 475 Tyler Street, Pittsfield, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Andrew's Army, to benefit the American Diabetes Association's Tour de Cure, c/o Eric Wicklund, 8 Desert Brook Drive, Lyman, ME 04002.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019