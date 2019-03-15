|
|
John E. Loring, of Lee, passed away while sleeping peacefully, Friday, March 1st.
He was born in Pittsfield and lived his 93 years in Lee.
He is survived by his wife, Dolly and his six children: John Jr., Jeffrey, James, Lynn Mulhern, Lois Kelly and Lisa Loring and 12 grandchildren.
John served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1942 to 1946, during World War II, as a Radar man Third Class, on the USS Calcaterra DE 390, in anti-submarine duty in the Atlantic, Mediterranean and Pacific Theatres.
He was a Lab Technician at Mead Corp. for 26 years, was on the Lee Board of Assessors for 20 years and a Lee Special Police Officer for 25 years.
After retirement, he and his wife spent 12 winters in their Florida home. For many years he enjoyed playing golf at Greenock Country Club.
Private Funeral Services were held at the Kelly Funeral Home and St. Mary's Church. Burial followed in St. Mary's Cemetery in Lee on Friday, March 8th, with full military honors.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 15, 2019