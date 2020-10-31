John Francis Senger, Jr., 71, of New Lebanon, NY passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Pittsfield, MA on June 9, 1949, he was the son of Rose Salzarulo Senger and the late John F. Senger, Sr.
John was a graduate of Pittsfield High School and University of Massachusetts Amherst School of Agriculture. John was a member of the Army Reserve for 7 years. Mr. Senger was a farmer, as well as landscaper. He owned and operated Windswept Farm, and John Senger Landscaping, as well as managed Senger's Nursery and Garden Center.
John enjoyed hunting, fishing and archery. He was a life member of the Berkshire Bow and Gun Club.
John was predeceased by his father John Francis Senger. John leaves behind his mother, Rose (Salzarulo) Senger of Pittsfield MA, his daughter, Kim (Scott) McCann of Pittsfield; his sons, Steven Senger of Bend, OR, Jacob Senger of Hancock, MA and Hunter Senger of Hancock, MA , sisters, Susan (Stanley) Rainka of Ballston Lake, NY, Judith (David) Zahn of Pittsfield, Catherine (Paul) Lapointe of East Longmeadow, MA and Mary (Mark) Ringie of Pittsfield; two grandchildren, Mitchell McCann and Brianna McCann.
FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John Senger's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.