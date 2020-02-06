|
|
John George "Jack" Brooks, 89 of North Adams, MA died Tuesday February 4, 2020 at his home.
He was born in North Adams, MA on December 9, 1930 a son of Levi and Odna (Tondreau) Brooks. He attended North Adams schools and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1950. Jack was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the US Navy on the USS Midway.
Jack worked at Sprague Electric Co. for many years and then worked as a quality assurance specialist in Naval Ordinance for General Dynamics from 1989 until his retirement in 1995. He also served as a sales representative for Dinn Brothers Trophies until the time of his death.
He was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of its finance committee. He had been an active communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister, choir member, Lector and chairman of its 125th anniversary committee. Jack was a member of the Post # 996; American Legion Post #125 and the Fall Foliage Parade Committee.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Joyce Claire (Thomas) Brooks whom he married on October 9, 1954 in Incarnation Church; his "kids", Robert and Jessica Burdick of North Adams; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three sisters and one brother- Olive O'Neill, Irene Hewitt, Ruth Giroux and Arthur Brooks.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Jack Brooks will be celebrated Saturday February 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA are Friday from 4-6 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Elizabeth Parish Meals Program in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020