John Gerald Kelly, 91 of Little River South Carolina, passed peacefully at the Laurentide Assisted Living Center of Mashpee, Ma. on June 6, 2020 after a long illness.



He was born on October 7, 1928 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts son of the late John F. and Edith B. Kelly. He was predeceased by his sister Edith Burt and wife of 54 years Louise Olszewski Kelly. He is survived by his daughter Dawn M. Robinson and son-in-law Steven Robinson of Mashpee, MA and granddaughter Kelly Ann Robinson of Nashua, New Hampshire. John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and socializing with his many friends. He was also past master of the Evening Star Masonic Lodge in Lee.



Private graveside funeral services will be held in Lee, Massachusetts at the discretion of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store