John Gerald Kelly
1928 - 2020
John Gerald Kelly, 91 of Little River South Carolina, passed peacefully at the Laurentide Assisted Living Center of Mashpee, Ma. on June 6, 2020 after a long illness.

He was born on October 7, 1928 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts son of the late John F. and Edith B. Kelly. He was predeceased by his sister Edith Burt and wife of 54 years Louise Olszewski Kelly. He is survived by his daughter Dawn M. Robinson and son-in-law Steven Robinson of Mashpee, MA and granddaughter Kelly Ann Robinson of Nashua, New Hampshire. John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and socializing with his many friends. He was also past master of the Evening Star Masonic Lodge in Lee.

Private graveside funeral services will be held in Lee, Massachusetts at the discretion of the family.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 9, 2020


i have known Jerry nearly 20 years. We had so many great times together playing golf and just visiting. Jerry was always a perfect gentleman with so many friends. I will miss Jerry forever.




phil guarino
Friend
