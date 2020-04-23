Home

John "Jack" Guerino


1937 - 2020
John "Jack" Guerino Obituary
John Anthony "Jack" Guerino, 83 of North Adams, MA died Tuesday April 21, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

He was born in North Adams, MA on January 22, 1937, a son of John P. and Philomena (Pisano) Guerino. He attended North Adams schools and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1955. Jack served in the Mass. National Guard for several years. He was employed by General Electric Co. in Pittsfield for 37 years until his retirement.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy L. Guerino (Roy) whom he married on April 7, 1956 and two sons- Steven J. Guerino and his sons Jack, Paul and Vito all of North Adams, and Neil J. Guerino of Apalachin, NY and his daughter Angela of Newark Valley NY. He also leaves one brother- Vincent "Jim" Guerino of Bennington, VT . He was predeceased by his sister, Marie Guerino and his brother, Anthony Guerino.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Jack Guerino are private. Burial will be in Southview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 23, 2020
