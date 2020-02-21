|
|
John H. Baker, 56, of Columbia Arms, Pittsfield, MA, passed away February 13, 2020 at his home.
Born in Pittsfield on September 24, 1963, he was the son of Norma H. Jankowski Baker and the late John A. Baker.
He attended Pittsfield Schools was last employed with Service Master for 10 years, as a renovator and at one time he was a cook at The Highland Restaurant.
Mr. Baker is survived by his mother, Norma Baker of Pittsfield; son, Christopher Baker of Vermont; Brothers, Ralph A. Baker and wife Denise of Pittsfield and Allen M. Baker and wife Angie of Pittsfield; and sister, Terry A. Parker and husband Stan of Adams; as well as many nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A memorial service will be held MONDAY, February 24, 2020 at 1pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. Calling hours will precede the service from 12pm to 1pm. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 21, 2020