John Hamilton Foehl, age 78, died peacefully on December 28, 2019. Born August 20, 1941 in Orange, New Jersey to Mary Mason Foehl and Charles Allen Foehl, Jr. John was the third of four boys. A three-sport athlete at Trinity Pawling School and Williams College, John went on to Columbia Business School and spent most of his professional career in financial investment research. His lifelong love of golf was a source of joy and connection with family and friends throughout his life. He taught his four grandsons well and created countless memories on the links. The true great love of his life was Sarah Brooks Foehl, whom he married on June 20, 1964. Their 55 years together as spouses, parents, grandparents and friends is the legacy they built and for which they both will be remembered. Forty of those years were spent in Needham, MA; Williamstown, MA was his home in both the early and last chapters of his life. Williams College was a constant throughout and many of his innumerable friendships were forged at Williams. Service as a volunteer to his college and class brought him great pride and satisfaction.
He is predeceased by brother William Curtis Foehl and survived by brothers Charles Allen Foehl III and Stephen Mason Foehl. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Brooks Foehl and children Brooks Lewis Foehl (Alison Denne Foehl) of Williamstown, MA, Whitney Mason Foehl (Christopher Anthony Thibeault) of Truckee, California and Meredith Mason Foehl of Oakland, California. He is also survived by four grandchildren, John Taylor Foehl, Jake Bennett Foehl, Brady Lewis Foehl and Toby Brooks Foehl, who all loved their "Papa". Numerous extended family members and friends have a treasure trove of memories and laughs to draw upon in celebrating John and the wonderful life he lived.
A service celebrating the life of John Hamilton Foehl will be held on Friday, January 3 at 11am at St. John's Episcopal Church, 35 Park Street, Williamstown, MA 01267, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in John's memory to the Williamstown Youth Center (66 School Street, Williamstown, MA 01267) or Williamstown Rural Lands Foundation (671 Cold Spring Road, Williamstown, MA 01267). To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 30, 2019