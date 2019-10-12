|
John Henry Munro was born at Putnam Memorial Hospital in Bennington, VT on August 10th, 1959 to Archibald and Barbara (Meidenbauer) Munro. He was the third of four boys in the family and lived his entire life at 173 Luce Road in Williamstown, MA. He graduated from Mt. Greylock Regional High School in 1977 and worked for many years at Chenail's farm on Luce Road, and then at other farms around north Berkshire county. He loved working on the farm and kept a variety of his own animals for a time at the farm on Luce Road owned by the Sarkis family. One of his goats was famous in the neighborhood for its love of roses. A lifelong bachelor, John is survived by his father, Archibald, and his three brothers, David, Michael and Mark.
John enjoyed music as an outlet, particularly his drums. Over the years he participated in a pickup band organized by Walter Getchell, Mount Greylock music teacher, and at times he would serenade the family with his percussion.
No recounting of John's life would be complete without mentioning the family's gratitude for his neighbor, Mike Lucynski's ongoing help to John in managing some of the challenges that he faced in his later years, especially with no vehicle. Those needs were admirably handled by Mike and for that the Munro family is very grateful.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Please join the Munro family for a celebration of John's life at Taconic Golf Club on October 19, 2019, starting at 12:15 p.m. Following a brief prayer and sharing memories of John, lunch will be served to all who wish to partake. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 12, 2019