John (Jack) Holbrook 71, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1947 in Winthrop, Massachusetts to E. Harper Holbrook and Elizabeth Holbrook. After graduation from the former Searles High School, class of 1965, Jack proudly served in the United States Navy which included two years active duty, 13 months of which were spent in Vietnam.
After his service in the Navy, Jack returned to Massachusetts where he worked for New England Telephone and successor companies for 35 years. In addition, he was self-employed as a Maine lobsterman for 30 years.
Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Jean, his sister, Judy Bubriski of Wenham, Mass and his niece Jennifer Bubriski of Cambridge, Mass.
SERVICES: A service celebrating the life of Jack Holbrook will be held on Tuesday, June 11th at 2:00 p.m. at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington, MA. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Great Barrington. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute c/o FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To read the full obituary or send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 7, 2019