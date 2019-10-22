Home

John J. Candiloro


1948 - 2019
John J. Candiloro Obituary
John J. Candiloro, 71 of North Adams, MA died Thursday October 17, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.

He was born in North Adams, MA on March 1, 1948 son of Nathan and Yolanda (Testa) Candiloro. He graduated from Drury High School in 1966 and received a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Education from North Adams State College. John was a veteran of the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was last employed as a psychiatric therapist at Greylock Pavilion at North Adams Regional Hospital. John enjoyed playing golf, skiing, reading and crossword puzzles.

Survivors include one brother- Peter Candiloro of North Adams and twin sisters- Mary Bryson and Terry Piantoni, both of Hemitage, TN and nieces, nephews and cousins.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for John Candiloro are private. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 22, 2019
