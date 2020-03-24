|
|
DANVERS - Professor John J. Fox emeritus, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the in Danvers, following complications unrelated to the covid-19 pandemic. He was the son of the late John J. and Blanche (Pellerin) Fox. At his side at the time of his passing were his wife, Marilyn (Volin) Fox with whom he just celebrated 63 years of marriage with on February 23rd, and his son John (J.C.), both of Danvers.
Raised in Pittsfield, MA, John severed in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed inside the red-zone in Berlin, Germany as part of the 1812 Co. D 6th Inf. Regiment. Following his honorable discharge, he attended Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (formerly North Adams State College) where he earned a bachelor's degree in Education with honors. From there he attended Lehigh University in Pennsylvania for graduate school and completed a Masters in Education. Later he would do additional graduate work at North Adams and Boston University. He retired from full-time teaching in 1988 and continued his classroom experience by being an instructor in the Explores up until November 2019. Always young at heart, he maintained that teaching is what kept him young.
Always one for travel, he delivered papers at both national and international conferences throughout his life as part of his love of Oral History. It mattered not who the audience was, as he was eager to share his passion for learning and knowledge. Whether it was an oral history workshop for kids in the Burlington public school, a class full of embassy kids in Zambia, or a group of his peers as part of the Explorers Lifelong continuing education program for Salem State.
A published author of several books and multiple journals. He was the recipient of many Fellowships and a member of multiple honor societies for education. He found ed organizations for Oral History and worked in several capacities to such organizations. John also served his two as chair or the Bicentennial Committee for 1976 and as a member of the Library Board of Trustees. The list of accomplishments and accolades is long and distinguished.
John is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn (Volin) Fox, his son, JC Fox of Danvers, his grandson, Liam Fox of Swampscott, his sister, Joan (Fox) Rathbun of Lanesborough and many nieces and nephews. Prof. Fox is also survived by many great students who he helped educate during his 34 years at Salem State. He was the brother of the late Virginia Mongeon.
ARRANGEMENTS: The Fox family will be holding a public Celebration of Life Service to which all will be invited, at a date and time to be announced. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Explorers Lifelong Continuing Education Program at Salem State, C/O Explorers Center, 10 Federal St., Suite 10, Salem, MA 01970. Sharing written remembrances and condolences, during this time will be essential in helping John's family reminisce, celebrate and heal. We encourage you to share your memories of John by visiting his eternal tribute at www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 24, 2020