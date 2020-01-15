|
John Joseph Kowalczyk, 55, of Windsor, MA, passed away suddenly on January 12, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on February 14, 1964 to Richard J. and Roberta A. Culverwell Kowalczyk, he was a graduate of Taconic High School and then attended the Journeyman Electrician Program through the City of Pittsfield.
John married the former Debbie Radwich on September 30, 1989 at Holy Family Church of Pittsfield, MA.
John was the sole proprietor of John Kowalczyk Electric for over 20 years. Most recently, he worked for Comalli Electric. In addition, John was the wire inspector in the towns of Windsor and Peru.
John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed life to its fullest. He was proud to pass on his love of fishing & ice fishing to his children, share his love of snowmobiling with anyone who crossed his path, but especially his wife Debbie, children Lizzy, Andrew, JM and his brother Rob. John loved volunteering and jumping in to any project that could improve the lives of others. There was no ask too big or small of John that he wouldn't meet. Whether it was pulling you out of a ditch, building a bridge or shoveling mulch for the Wahconah Baseball Booster Club, he was the first one on the job, and his work ethic and commitment was contagious enough to bring a crowd.
John and Debbie built their life beginning with their house. In short time, the house they built became a home, filled with love, joy and laughter with the birth of Lizzy, Andrew and John-Michael. He loved watching them all in their sports, and especially flipping pancakes for the teams on Saturday morning. John was driven by family commitment. He was so incredibly proud of all of his children, which if you ever ran into him at his local spots like Paddy's or Jacob's you knew all of their latest achievements!
His love of life, large personality and big smile will be deeply missed by the many lives he has touched in his too short time.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 30 years, Debbie Kowalczyk; daughter, Elizabeth L. Kowalczyk-Shaw and husband, Austin of Dalton; two sons, Andrew Kowalczyk and girlfriend Nicole Gingras of Windsor, and John Michael Kowalczyk of Windsor; sister, Karyl Kowalczyk of Florida; brothers, Richard Kowalczyk and wife Marcia of Windsor and Robert Kowalczyk and wife Karen of Dalton; as well as his brother in law, John Chretien of Eustis, Florida and his beloved nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Celebration of Life for John will be held, SATURDAY, January 18, 2020 from Noon to 5:00 pm at Wahconah Country Club in Dalton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Windsor Fire Department or Berkshire Snow Seekers to create the John J Kowalczyk Memorial Scholarship for local graduating students in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020