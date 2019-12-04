|
John Joseph Macchi, Jr., 95, of 27 Mountain Drive, Pittsfield, and a longtime resident of Englewood, Florida, died Friday, November 29, 2019, at his daughter's home.
Born in Lee on April 21, 1924, the son of John and Anna Zanella Macchi, he attended Lee schools.
Mr. Macchi was employed as a truck driver for Western Massachusetts Supply for 25 years, and later for Carr Hardware and Supply. He had also been the sexton at St. Francis Church in Englewood.
He was a communicant of Notre Dame Church, and enjoyed spending his time in Florida. He also enjoyed square dancing, and in his younger days, enjoyed bowling and swimming, as well. John also liked scratching lottery tickets, going to casinos and watching black and white movies.
Mr. Macchi's first wife, the former Jeannine Gratton, whom he married March 29, 1948, in Notre Dame Church, died August 10, 2002.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Staffin, whom he married July 31, 2005. He is also survived by a son, John J. Macchi, III., of Pittsfield; three daughters, Kathleen Ricciarini and husband Paul of Pittsfield, Debra Weathers of Tampa, Fla., and Bonnie L. Kelly and husband Tom with whom he made his home; One brother, George Macchi of Cohoes, N.Y.; a sister, Alice Buffis of Lee; 10 grandchildren and several great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was pre-deceased by his daughter, Julie R. Macchi, who died April 14, 2004; two sisters and two brothers.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for John Joseph Macchi will be held, SATURDAY, December 7, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor. Calling hours will be held FRIDAY from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at DERY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 4, 2019