Mr. John "Silent" J. Nolan III, 77, of Pittsfield, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, July 7, 1943, the son of the late John and Mary Sullivan Nolan, he graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1961.
John worked as a laborer for General Electric and General Dynamics retiring after 38 years.
He enjoyed going to the Casino as often as he could. He bowled for over 25 years in both the Berkshire Business Men and Utility League. He ran the Rainbow Club for over 30 years that began at the Old Rainbow Restaurant. He was the best lawn sign guy in Pittsfield.
John is survived by his sister, Kathleen Marchetti (Peter), as well as his nephew, Peter Marchetti (Jeff), and niece, Ann Card (Kurt). He also leaves behind his grandnephew, Joey Woronick and his Goddaughter Rose McKillop (Doug) and their daughter Heather Caesar (Stan) and Camdyn McKillop. He leaves several other cousins and many friends.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. John "Silent" J. Nolan III will be Monday, August 31, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mark Church, celebrated by the Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, Pastor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA, 01201. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pittsfield Parade Committee in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.