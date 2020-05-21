John Joseph Ward, 86, formerly of Pittsfield and Lanesboro passed away on May 17, 2020 at Devonshire Estates, in Lenox, MA.



Born in Valhalla, town of Mount Pleasant , NY on August 18, 1933, to the late Charles and Mary Gibbons Ward.



He attended Pittsfield schools and went on to serve with the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He also served with the National Guard for over 20 years.



He worked for the Pittsfield School system as a senior custodian. He was an active member of the American Legion for 52 years.



Mr. Ward leaves behind his significant other, Patricia Davis; four children, Susan Fresia and husband Dana of Bradenton, FL, John Ward and wife Jeannette of Pittsfield, Pamela Richardson and husband Charles of Gansevoort, NY and Paul Ward of Pittsfield; three step-children, Morgan Davis and wife Teri of Hinsdale, Marian Genette of Lanesboro and Kathleen Davis and Hector Perez of Nicaragua; seven grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his first wife, Catherine Mongeau Ward who passed in September of 1967 and his second wife Phyllis Martin as well as his siblings Tiley, Raymond, Dorothy, Harold and Mary.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be private with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Legion or HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



