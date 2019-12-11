|
|
Mr. John Joseph Byrnes, Jr., of Pittsfield, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the age of 72. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on December 20, 1946, he was the son of the late Dr. John J and Sylvia Larcher Byrnes. John graduated Pittsfield High School in 1965. He also went to Hudson Valley for science.
John was a kind soul who loved people, theatre and, the music of Tanglewood, Williams College, and Elvis Presley. He was always in the loving care of his parents. After his mother's passing, he was in his sister's care, Rosemary Hyde and her husband Robert Hyde.
Besides Rosemary and Robert, John leaves behind his brother, James Byrnes and his wife, Sandy Byrnes, who served many Monday night dinners.
Funeral Notice:
There will be a celebration of John's life this coming spring for his friends and family, of which a notice will be publicized at a later date. A private burial will be at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019