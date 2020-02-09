|
John Joseph Kearney of Raleigh, NC died peacefully at UNC Rex Healthcare on December 31st, 2019 with his family at his side.
He was born in Pittsfield, MA on March 6th, 1922 and graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1940. It was there that he first met his high school sweetheart, Rosemary C. Bergain. They were married on April 7th, 1947. She predeceased him on July 13th, 2014 after 67 years of marriage.
He served in the US Army from 1943 to 1946, with the 517th Port Battalion as a Tech 5 during WWII in France and Belgium. He worked for General Electric in Pittsfield, MA for 44 years in the transformer and shipping departments, retiring in 1982.
He and Rosemary later moved to Williston, VT, where they lived for thirteen years before relocating to Raleigh, NC, in 2004.
John was a long time member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church and his devotion to God and his faith never wavered. His strong wit and mental clarity endured until his final hours. He had a warm and welcoming demeanor and loved engaging with both friends and strangers, all of whom often said they felt uplifted after conversing with him. John's love for his family, both near and far, was felt by all close to him. In his late nineties, he embraced technology as a means of staying connected with the activities of his great-grandchildren.
His hobbies included aviation and sports, especially golf. He was a member of the GEAA and Berkshire Hills Country Club for many years. He was also a life long Boston Red Sox and Duke University fan. Lately, he enjoyed following the Carolina Hurricanes hockey club. While in Vermont, he especially enjoyed watching the F16 Fighting Falcon's maneuvers by the Vermont Air Guard Green Mountain Boys.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Leonard Kearney and Anna Naughton Kearney. He is survived by his son John J. Kearney Jr. (Marybeth) of Hinsdale, MA, daughter Kathleen Andersen (Henry) of Raleigh, NC. He has six grandchildren, Kelly Parkington, Matthew Andersen (Beth), Karen Lloyd (Keith), Emilee Legge (Michael), Colleen Guerra (Joseph), Brian Kearney (Melissa). He leaves eleven great-grandchildren, Stephen, Samantha, and Emma Parkington, Alyssa and Andrew Andersen, Ryan Winchell, Grace Lloyd, Arden and Declan Legge, and Claire and Eli Kearney. He also leaves two great-great-grandchildren, Brynn Moody and Ryleigh Parkington.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, January 7th at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church in Raleigh, NC. Interment followed in the St. Raphael Columbarium.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020