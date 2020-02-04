|
|
John Joseph "Jack" McConnell, 78 of Williamstown, MA died on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Williamstown Commons. He was born in North Adams, MA on August 1, 1941 a son of the late John Meehan McConnell and Greta Ernestine (O'Malley) McConnell. He attended schools in North Adams and graduated Drury High School. In 1970 he attended Berkshire Community College where he completed courses in Police Science and attended MCLA. He joined the Williamstown Police Department in 1963 and retired in 2000 after 37 years of service.
Jack was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church in Williamstown. He enjoyed fishing, camping and boating. He loved all activities on the lake with hid family. He was a member of the Massachusetts State Police Association.
Survivors include his wife, Judith Ellen (Maddalla) McConnell who he married in June of 1964. He leaves his two sons, John Joseph McConnell Jr. and his wife, Tracy, of Williamstown and Peter Thomas McConnell and his wife, Meredith, of Keene, NH. He also leaves his four grandchildren, Patrick, Corey, Brodie and Murphy McConnell.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Jack McConnell will be held at 11a.m. on Thursday, February 6 at the Sts Patrick and Raphael Church. Burial will follow in the Southview Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday evening from 4-7p.m. at the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, WEST Chapel, 521 West Main Street North Adams, MA. Memorial donations may be made to the or The Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories,please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 4, 2020