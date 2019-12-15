|
|
Survived by his loving wife, Loisann, of 60 years. He was the son of Natale and Stephania Stomski Vittone. He passed away peacefully after a sudden, short illness. Services were private; a Celebration of Life may be held at a later date.
John attended elementary and secondary schools in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He served four years in the U.S. Navy, met and married the love of his life, and moved to El Cerrito, California where he was employed as a Lighting Technician and later by the Richmond Schools as a Student Supervisor.
He was thoughtful of the welfare of his sister-in-law, Rosemary Mochon, and a caring uncle of his nieces and nephews. John was proud of his heritage and his Berkshire background to which he visited at every opportunity.
He enjoyed his affiliation with the Fratellanza Italian Club here for many years and even more so when sponsored by his dearest friend, Sante Missaggia, to become a member. John also enjoyed his home, his car, golf, photography, traveling, sports, music and dancing.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Fratellanza Club, 1140 - 66th Street, Oakland, CA 94806
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019