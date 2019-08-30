|
|
John Kevin Rockett passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday August 12, 2019.
He was the son of Joan Cochrane Rockett and the late John F. Rockett.
John was born on January 29, 1954 in Norwood Mass and was a graduate of Foxborough High School, class of 1972.
John was a dedicated Deputy Sheriff at the Dedham House of Correction, a Plainville Police Officer and worked at the Hillcrest Educational Center of Berkshires until 2013. He enjoyed all his careers.
There was never a dog or child that did not love John. He had a passion for the outdoors, loved to hike, bicycle and kayak. Travel was high on his agenda and especially to Nantucket. John connected with everyone he met, and was known for his courage, quick wit and compassionate spirit.
John is survived by his former wife Debra Taylor, their two sons Jeromy and Kyle Rockett of North Attleboro. He is the proud grandfather of Veronica and Gavin Rockett of North Attleboro, brother of Kathleen Rockett-Zimmerman and husband Gary, sons Bryan and Christopher of Santa Rosa, Ca., Suzanne Rockett and all her dogs of Columbia Falls, Me, James and Daniel Rockett both of Foxboro and Nantucket Ma, his sister in-law Cheryl Rockett, the late Edward Rockett and son's John and Patrick of Foxboro, as well as many relatives. Beth Archey was a close and dear friend and fatherly to her daughter Jordan (husband Andrew) her son Luke and grandchildren Kylee and Evelyn.
A Celebration of Life will be held as a tribute to John 1-4PM on October 5, 2019 at 127 Mill Street, Foxboro, Mass
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter 875 Crane St. Pittsfield, Ma. 01201
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 30, 2019