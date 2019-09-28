Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Loga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Loga

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Loga Obituary
Lenox -

John Loga, 93, of Lenox died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.

John was born on January 15, 1926 in Buffalo, NY., to the late John and Martha Kaspryczk Loga. He attended local schools. After graduating high school, John attended the University of Buffalo where he obtained his Master's degree in Philosophy.

Mr. Loga worked at the former Manhattan Savings bank until his retirement. That's where he met his wife of 54 years, Margaret Fulham. They were married on April 17, 1965 in New York City.

John was a stamp collector.

Besides his wife, Margaret, John leaves his sisters; Sylvia and Alice of Buffalo, NY., and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his brother, Norman.

All services for Mr. John Loga will be private. A burial will be held at a later date in St. Ann's Cemetery.

To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.