John Loga, 93, of Lenox died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
John was born on January 15, 1926 in Buffalo, NY., to the late John and Martha Kaspryczk Loga. He attended local schools. After graduating high school, John attended the University of Buffalo where he obtained his Master's degree in Philosophy.
Mr. Loga worked at the former Manhattan Savings bank until his retirement. That's where he met his wife of 54 years, Margaret Fulham. They were married on April 17, 1965 in New York City.
John was a stamp collector.
Besides his wife, Margaret, John leaves his sisters; Sylvia and Alice of Buffalo, NY., and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his brother, Norman.
All services for Mr. John Loga will be private. A burial will be held at a later date in St. Ann's Cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 28, 2019