John "Kim" Loveless, 67, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away October 10, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center, Pittsfield, MA.
Kim was born in Pittsfield on July 30, 1952 to the late Donald L. and Bernice Viale Loveless. He was a graduate of Taconic High School and attended Berkshire Community College and Graham Junior College.
Kim's passions in life were electronics and sound systems and, after positions at HBS Stereo, Taylor'd Sound and Audio Visual Design, he purchased the latter and operated it for many years.
Beyond his working career, Kim enjoyed music, concert going, landscaping activities, and especially being a "father" to his Doberman, Watson. Kim would consider it a good day if he could make someone laugh.
The family thanks the doctors, nurses and staff at Berkshire Medical Center and HospiceCare in the Berkshires, who attended to Kim, for their compassionate care throughout his hospitalization. As well, the family thanks those connected with the SafePet Program and The Berkshire Humane Society for their assistance during this time.
Kim is survived by his siblings, D. Mark Loveless and wife Kathleen of Norwood, MA; Holly L. Mykulak and husband George of Medfield, MA; nieces, Holly Loveless and Jennifer Loveless and nephews, Zach Mykulak and Lucas Mykulak.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his partner, Gina A. Linton on July 19, 2012.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Loveless will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019