Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Resources
More Obituaries for John Loveless
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Kim" Loveless

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Kim" Loveless Obituary
John "Kim" Loveless, 67, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away October 10, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center, Pittsfield, MA.

Kim was born in Pittsfield on July 30, 1952 to the late Donald L. and Bernice Viale Loveless. He was a graduate of Taconic High School and attended Berkshire Community College and Graham Junior College.

Kim's passions in life were electronics and sound systems and, after positions at HBS Stereo, Taylor'd Sound and Audio Visual Design, he purchased the latter and operated it for many years.

Beyond his working career, Kim enjoyed music, concert going, landscaping activities, and especially being a "father" to his Doberman, Watson. Kim would consider it a good day if he could make someone laugh.

The family thanks the doctors, nurses and staff at Berkshire Medical Center and HospiceCare in the Berkshires, who attended to Kim, for their compassionate care throughout his hospitalization. As well, the family thanks those connected with the SafePet Program and The Berkshire Humane Society for their assistance during this time.

Kim is survived by his siblings, D. Mark Loveless and wife Kathleen of Norwood, MA; Holly L. Mykulak and husband George of Medfield, MA; nieces, Holly Loveless and Jennifer Loveless and nephews, Zach Mykulak and Lucas Mykulak.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his partner, Gina A. Linton on July 19, 2012.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Loveless will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now