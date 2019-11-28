|
John M. Adriance, 93, of Pittsfield, MA passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Born in Troy, NY on January 2, 1926, he was the youngest son of the late Edward Earl and Lillian Agnes Van Vranken Adriance. He was predeceased by six siblings. Mr. Adriance was the cherished husband of the late Lena "Eleanor" Pizzuto Adriance, to whom he was married on Dec. 29, 1945.
Mr. Adriance enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 16 and served during World War II. He was a 2nd Class boatswain mate during the war and served with the Merchant Marine Civilian Warships. Mr. Adriance was also part of the armed guard contingent. He would often represent the ship during boxing "smoker" events.
Mr. Adriance retired from the General Electric Pittsfield Plant after over 35 years of employment. Throughout his life he was also an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener and the ultimate repairman.
Mr. Adriance leaves a daughter, Francesmary Michaud of Belchertown, MA; a son, John M. Adriance Jr. of Hancock, MA; seven grandchildren, Chief Petty Officer Guy J. Michaud Jr. of St. Johns, FL, Francine Kupsch of Central, AZ, Christine L. Dolgas of Belchertown, MA, Heather Adriance of Pittsfield, MA, Edward Adriance of Pittsfield, MA, Matthew Adriance of Pittsfield, MA, and Michael Adriance of Atlanta, GA. He also leaves nine great-grandchildren.
On November 1st 2019, Mr. Adriance was lied to rest with full military honors beside his beloved wife Lena at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 28, 2019