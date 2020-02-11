|
|
ADAMS - Brother John M. Collins, C.F.X., 83, died February 7, 2020 at the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. He was a member of the Congregation of the Brothers of Saint Francis Xavier for sixty years.
Born in Somerville on June 16, 1936, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Doyle) Collins. He graduated from Matignon High School in Cambridge in 1953 and from Boston College in 1957. He then served in the U.S. Army and taught in Somerville schools before entering the Xaverian Brothers.
On July 8, 1960, he joined the Xaverian Brothers and later that year received the holy habit, taking the religious name Brother Mark.
His ministry with the community began in 1962 at Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx. He then taught and worked in campus ministry for more than a decade at Xavier High School in Middletown, CT before taking on the responsibility of working with young brothers as they entered the congregation as Director of Novices. He served in this role from 1975-1980 in Massachusetts and again in Nairobi, Kenya from 2001-2002. From 1981 until 2001, Brother John was a Founder and Spiritual Director with the Community of the Way.
Since returning from Kenya in 2002, Brother John continued his ministry of spiritual direction and working in formation consulting until his most recent illness.
In addition to his brothers in religion, he leaves several nieces and grand nieces and nephews, as well as a dear friend and fellow member of the Community of the Way, Dian Shucard of Adams. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Collins and an uncle, Brother Lionel Doyle, C.F.X.
His Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11AM in the Chapel of Saint John's Preparatory School, 72 Spring St., Danvers. Burial will follow in Xaverian Brothers Cemetery, Danvers. Visitation will be prior to the Mass from 10AM-10:45AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brother John's name may be made to the Xaverian Brothers Retirement Fund, 4409 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229. Arrangements are by C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers Square. www.LyonsFuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 11, 2020