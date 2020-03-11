|
Mr. John M. " Mike" McCormick, age 68 of 77 Bull Hill Rd. Lanesborough, died Tuesday morning at his home following a short bout with cancer. He was born in Pittsfield, Jan. 13, 1952, the son of the late John C. and Elizabeth DeCane McCormick. John was a 1970 graduate of Mt. Greylock Regional High School. A self employed carpenter by trade, he retired in 2019.
A former communicant of North American Martyrs Church in Berkshire, he was always, always helpful to his family and friends. Mike loved his motorcycles and took great pride in their care and appearance. Kind to both squirrels and birds, he made sure that he fed them yearlong. Mike also volunteered to cat sit for his family and friends when needed.
He is survived by his brother, Kevin D. McCormick (MaryAnn) and his sister, Ann Flint of Becket, his nephews, Ryan McCormick (Kristin) of Lanesborough and Mark McCormick of Pittsfield, his great niece Mollie and great nephews, Matthew and John. He also leaves his many close friends including Tim Mochon (Lisa) and Tom and Leslie Potash. Mike was predeceased by his sister-in-law Sue Beckwith McCormick.
McCormick, John M. "Mike ", age 68, of Lanesborough, died March 10th. Calling hours at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME will be THURSDAY from 4 to 7. Graveside services will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Berkshires in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 11, 2020