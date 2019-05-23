|
|
On Monday May 20, 2019 John Michael Skovera, 71 of Williamstown, died at the Albany Medical Center after a heroic fight for life. John was born on August 1, 1947 to Sylvester and Marie Skovera. He was raised in North Adams and graduated from McCann Vocational plant maintenance program in 1967. He married his high school sweetheart Roberta Malloy in 1968. His long career at General Electric as machinist (Mr. Fixit) followed. John could often be found in his garage tinkering with cars and machinery. He was a passionate NASCAR fan and enjoyed a weekend afternoon with his NASCAR race on TV and watching #24 Jeff Gordon. John loved his annual summer vacations in Maine to go to the beach, enjoy lobster and family. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Roberta of over 50 years, his three daughters, Christine Skovera (Todd Gagliano), Michele Skovera (Robert Kuta) and Nicole "Nic" Skovera. Five grandchildren Dominic and Anthony Gagliano, Amanda Skovera, Alyssa and Zachary Ippolito and several nieces and nephews. He is survived by a cousin Ronald Skovera and his best friends Michael Champney and Andrew Zoito. John was thankful for the compassionate care from the staff and friends within the BMC North dialysis unit.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday May 24, 2019 at 1PM at Sts Patrick and Raphael Church in Williamstown, MA. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery, North Adams, MA. Calling hours at the Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals, WEST CHAPELS, 521 West main St. North Adams, MA. are Friday from 10AM to 12:30 PM. Memorial donations are suggested for the BMC North Dialysis Unit or to the St. Patrick Church Food Pantry through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 23, 2019