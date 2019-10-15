Home

John N. Putzu Obituary
John N. Putzu, 67 of North Charleston, SC formerly of Richmond, MA passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 of a short illness. He was the son of Janice (Tanner) Putzu of Charleston, SC and the late Nicholas Putzu. He is survived by his children Dr. Caren Putzu (Brett Snyder) of Ypsilanti, MI and Christopher (Stacie) Putzu of Ladson, SC, his former wife, Bonnie (Seddon) Putzu of Charleston, SC, and his grandsons Nicholas Putzu and Tyler Putzu of Ladson, SC. He is also survived by his siblings Jean Barto of Durham, NC, Jeanette Rufo of Richmond, VA, and James Putzu of Charleston, SC.

John graduated from Taconic High School in 1970 and then served in the Army National Guard for six years. He graduated from Berkshire Community College and University of MA with degrees in Business Administration. After almost 30 years with Beloit Corp (ED Jones) he moved to Charleston to pursue other interests.

At his request, services will be private.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 15, 2019
