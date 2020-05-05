John O. Forward
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John O. Forward, Jr., passed away on May 2, 2020 at Craneville Place in Dalton, due to a long battle with cancer, diabetes, Parkinson's and recently with dementia.

He was the son of John O. Forward and Mildred Hosburgh Forward. John loved hunting and fishing, as well as skiing in his teenage years. He was a carpenter for over 35 years, and was a member of the Hinsdale Jr. Fire Department, and then became a member of the Hinsdale Volunteer Firemen's Association. He was on the Hinsdale Muster Team for several years as well.

He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Carole Bellinger Forward; three sons, John E. Forward of Dalton, William T. Forward, and Stephen Forward, both of Hinsdale. Seven grandchildren, Stephanie Sayres (Brian) of Dalton, Brandon Forward (Brianna) of Vermont, Zachary Forward (Nick) of North Carolina, Elijah Forward of Hinsdale, Cameron, Xander and Jacoby all of Hinsdale; four great grandchildren, Deakan, Aubrianna, McKenzie and Aleah. As well as his sister, Diana P. Martin and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, and niece DianaBeth Fassell.

The family would like to thank his doctors, nurses, BMC Infusion Center, Craneville Place, Kindred At Home and HospiceCare in The Berkshires, for their love and care for John.

There will be no services. DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements. Donations in his memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund Clinic; The Hinsdale Congregational Church; or the Hinsdale Volunteer Firemen's Association in care of the funeral home, 890 E. Main St. Dalton, MA 01226.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved