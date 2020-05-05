John O. Forward, Jr., passed away on May 2, 2020 at Craneville Place in Dalton, due to a long battle with cancer, diabetes, Parkinson's and recently with dementia.



He was the son of John O. Forward and Mildred Hosburgh Forward. John loved hunting and fishing, as well as skiing in his teenage years. He was a carpenter for over 35 years, and was a member of the Hinsdale Jr. Fire Department, and then became a member of the Hinsdale Volunteer Firemen's Association. He was on the Hinsdale Muster Team for several years as well.



He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Carole Bellinger Forward; three sons, John E. Forward of Dalton, William T. Forward, and Stephen Forward, both of Hinsdale. Seven grandchildren, Stephanie Sayres (Brian) of Dalton, Brandon Forward (Brianna) of Vermont, Zachary Forward (Nick) of North Carolina, Elijah Forward of Hinsdale, Cameron, Xander and Jacoby all of Hinsdale; four great grandchildren, Deakan, Aubrianna, McKenzie and Aleah. As well as his sister, Diana P. Martin and nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents, and niece DianaBeth Fassell.



The family would like to thank his doctors, nurses, BMC Infusion Center, Craneville Place, Kindred At Home and HospiceCare in The Berkshires, for their love and care for John.



There will be no services. DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements. Donations in his memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund Clinic; The Hinsdale Congregational Church; or the Hinsdale Volunteer Firemen's Association in care of the funeral home, 890 E. Main St. Dalton, MA 01226.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store