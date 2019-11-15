|
MCPO John Oliver Storti, U.S. Navy (ret.) passed away October 29, 2019 in Windsor, CO with his wife and children by his side. He was born in Great Barrington, Massachusettes, September 26, 1938. He was the son of the late Oliver and Bessie Storti. John attended local schools graduating from Searles High in 1956 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in August that same year. While stationed in Washington D.C., he met Annabele Gonder, also in the Navy. They married April 10, 1963 and together embarked on a life of travel and adventure, from Cuba to Taiwan to Rota, Spain and ports in between. He was also a Vietnam veteran having served 13 months in the country of Vietnam, during the Vietnam war, serving in all four corps. in Naval Intelligence. After a 24 year career, John retired as a Master Chief, settling the family in San Diego, CA.
After retiring from the Navy he spent the next 22 years working at Western Insulation, starting as a sales estimator and then retiring as the Chief Operations Officer. Having excelled in athletics in his youth he enjoyed playing baseball, football and golf. He hung up his baseball cleats at age 50, but continued to play golf into his late 70's.
A man of unmatched character and integrity, one of his favorite quotes was, "do the right thing even when nobody is watching". Always a smile on his face, he will be missed for his quick wit and sense of humor. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Annabele, a son Mark, of Los Angeles, CA, a daughter, Kristen of Las Vegas, NV. as well as 5 grandchildren, Jonathan, Ian, Taylor, Alex, and Miles. He also leaves behind his brother Carl (Kathy) of Beckett, MA.
Per his wishes there will be no funeral or memorial service. He wanted to be cremated, and have his ashes scattered in Estes Park, Colorado.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 15, 2019