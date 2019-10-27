Home

John P. Coakley, 88, died October 23, 2019. Mr. Coakley was born in Pittsfield, MA on August 31, 1931, to the late Richard and Marjorie Coakley. He served in the U.S. Army before becoming a firefighter for the Pittsfield, MA Fire Department. Following his career in the fire department, he moved to Florida in 1976 where he worked as a self-employed furniture restoration professional. Mr. Coakley loved to sail and play golf. Mr. Coakley is survived by his wife of 26 years, Carol Coakley; brother Robert Coakley; children Colleen Coakley, Kevin Coakley and Tim Coakley; step-children Lori and David; grandchildren Carolyn, Randy, Christopher, Jenna, Erin, Connor, and Sean; as well as 4 great grandchildren.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019
