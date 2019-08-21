Home

Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Liturgy
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
Burial
Following Services
Southview Cemetery
John P. Gardzina


1929 - 2019
John P. Gardzina Obituary
JOHN P. "Jukey" GARDZINA, 90 of North Adams, MA died on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Williamstown Commons. He was born in North Adams, MA on June 22, 1929 a son of the late John and Victoria (Zdon) Gardzina. He attended schools in North Adams. In his early years he was employed at the former Gale Shoe Co. and Berkshire Hathaway. He was last employed for over 48 years at General Cable Company. Mr. Gardzina was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the US Army. He was honorably discharged in 1954. He was a long time communicant of the former St. Francis Church in North Adams.

Survivors include his sister, Evelyn Davis and one brother Stanley Gardzina as well as nieces and nephews. He was pre deceased by three sisters; Emily Harrington, Genevieve Ferdin and Helen Brendza and four brothers; Daniel, Edward, Joseph and Francis Gardzina.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of John Gardzina will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church on Friday August 23, 2019 at 11AM. Burial will follow in the Southview Cemetery. Calling hours will take place from 10 AM to 11AM at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. Memorial donations are suggested for the Northern Berkshire Food Project through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019
