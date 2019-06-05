|
|
John Philip Lofaro, 91, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 12, 1927, to Giovanni and Lucy Vastola Lofaro and attended schools in Brooklyn. He moved to Albertson, NY on Long Island and later retired to Pittsfield in 1990 to be with his family.
Mr. Lofaro retired from Con Edison, where he was a drill press operator for 37 years. He served in the Army during World War II. He enjoyed carpentry, gardening and was a handy man. He also was an avid New York Yankees and Rangers fan. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Mr. Lofaro married for former Genevieve Faith Cassar on September 15, 1951. She predeceased him on August 17, 2018, after 67 years of marriage.
He leaves behind his son, John P. Lofaro, Jr., of Greenwood, IN; daughters, Lucille Catan of Pittsfield, Michelle Angora and husband Frank of Pittsfield and Jeanette Lofaro and significant other Brian Clum of Cheshire; five grandchildren, Bob, Corinne, Mike, Anthony and Taylor; four great-grandchildren, Crysta, Anna, Chrissy, and Madyson. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a grandson Jonathan Catan.
Our dad was a great man with a big heart, and a jokester who loved life. He was our Hero.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Lofaro will be held SATURDAY, June 8, 2019 at 10am at DERY FUNERAL HOME, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery. Calling hours will be held, FRIDAY, June 7, 2019 from 4 to 7pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Soldier On in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 5, 2019