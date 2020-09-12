Jack was born to the late Peter and Martha Roman Urban as the youngest child of eight, and only son, on September 12, 1937, in Pittsfield, MA. He graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1955. He met and married his first wife, Mary Ann Sharkus, then enlisted in the Air Force in the early 1960's, serving during the Bay of Pigs and the Cuban missile crisis.
He and Mary Ann raised three sons in West Falmouth, MA. After his time in the service, Jack worked for the Burroughs Corporation, the Woods Hole Oceanographic aboard the RV Chain, and then had a long career repairing heating systems for the Falmouth Coal Co. He loved animals, the ocean, gardening, model railroading, Canadian Club, and projects around the yard.
After the loss of his first wife to cancer in 1995, he grieved and withdrew but finally met Judy Garzone. She revived his heart and spirit, and they married in 2003 and lived happily in Punta Gorda, FL, during the cold season and in Pittsfield during the warmer months for the next fourteen years. After Judy died unexpectedly in 2017, Jack often lamented how nearly all of his friends and family had passed, but was glad he got the see the Red Sox finally win the World Series in his lifetime. He remained saddened but also gentle, generous, and funny.
Jack passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020, at the age of 82, after a brief period of declining health possibly brought on by being on earth during the year 2020.
He was predeceased by his two wives and his loving older sisters Catherine Calebaugh, Theresa Hetzel, Gertrude Allen, Martha Jones, Josephine (Domie) Urban and Anna Terry. He is survived by his sister, Eleanor Digeser, of Athens, NY, his sons Matthew, John (Jay), and his son Peter and daughter-in-law Sophia of Falmouth.
There are no calling hours and the service will be private for the family. Donations in his memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society
, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201