John R. Anderson


1931 - 2020
John R. Anderson Obituary
Mr. John R. Anderson, 88, of Adams, died Friday evening, January 3, 2020, at Craneville Place in Dalton. He was the husband of Marie (Comeau) Goodrow-Anderson.

Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301; the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675; or HospiceCare in the Berkshires, 877 South St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To read the complete obituary, or to leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 10, 2020
