Mr. John R. Anderson, 88, of Adams, died Friday evening, January 3, 2020, at Craneville Place in Dalton. He was the husband of Marie (Comeau) Goodrow-Anderson.
Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301; the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675; or HospiceCare in the Berkshires, 877 South St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To read the complete obituary, or to leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 10, 2020