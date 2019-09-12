Home

FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
John Dinan
John R. Dinan Sr.

John R. Dinan Sr. Obituary
John R. Dinan, Sr., 93, of Corashire Road in New Marlborough passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA.

Born October 11, 1925 in Great Barrington, MA he was the son of Alton S. Dinan, Sr. and Dorothy Fiske Dinan. He graduated from the former New Marlborough High School, enlisted in the U.S. Army during WWII, attaining the rank of Corporal, T5 Technician in the 65th Combat Engineer Battalion, Company C, serving in Germany, Austria and France.

John worked as heavy equipment operator for Herbert Construction and as such he helped build Butternut Basin Ski area and the Massachusetts Turnpike. He also worked for many years at Lenox Machine Co. as a welder.

Mr. Dinan opened his own antique store, Corashire Antiques, with his wife and was known for his meticulous restorations and custom-made tables. He was one of the founders of the Berkshire County Antiques Dealers Association as well as a member of the VFW.

He is survived by his children, John R. Dinan, Jr. and wife Anne Igoe, Deborah D. Mielke and husband Rick, six grandchildren, Jeffrey Pilot and wife Keri, Christopher Dinan and wife Abby, Keller Dinan, Laura Anne Dinan, Claire Mielke Davenport and husband Adam, and Dinah Mielke. He also leaves five great grandchildren, Harper Pilot, Iris and Thea Dinan, Lincoln and Raylan Davenport and two step great-grandchildren, Holdon and Madeline Davenport.

He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Salzmann Dinan, on March 25, 2014. The couple was married on July 6, 1946 at Christ Church Episcopal in Sheffield, MA. He was also predeceased by his brother, Alton, Jr. and his sister Dorothy.

Services will be private.

Donations in memory of John may be made to either the Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation or the New Marlborough Fire and Rescue through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019
