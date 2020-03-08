|
|
John R. Downie, 96, former longtime resident of Great Barrington and Sheffield passed away on January 31, 2020 at Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan, CT.
John survived by sons Bruce (Dianna), Carl (Mary Lou) and Ed and Tichenor grandsons, Eric, Noel, Ryan and Seth. John is also survived by brother George, nieces Melinda Maryniuk (George), Carolyn Sebring, Alison Whitehouse (Tom), Priscilla Thoma (Bob) and a host of grandnieces/nephews and great grandchildren.
John was predeceased by his wife Audrey Tichenor Downie in 2016.
SERVICES - A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwoods Community Church, Ashley Falls, MA.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Greenwoods Community Church Elder's Fund through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020