Dover - John R. Franchebois ("Poppy"), 98, passed away Thursday April 18, 2019 at Carriage Hill Assisted Living in Madbury, NH following a full life. Born May 12, 1920 in Pittsfield, MA he was the son of the late Emile and Mary Louise (Eglin) Franchebois.
His always positive attitude and encouragement were sources of strength and comfort to many. The skies were always blue, the trees tall, and the roads straight and smooth.
John served at the rank of Corporal as a machinist and instructor in the U.S. Army's Air Corps during WWII. He later founded the Berkshire Beef Company in Pittsfield. He was an active Rotarian for 50 years and a recipient of the prestigious Paul Harris Award. John was devout to Notre Dame Church, where he was generous with his time in numerous capacities. Perhaps his greatest gifts however were his sunny disposition, optimism, and ability to see the good in all.
Members of his family include two children Jack Franchebois and wife Linda of Canaan, NY; and Jean Calculator and husband Stephen of Dover, NH; six grandchildren: Aimee, Cherie, Bryant, Lauren, Trevor, and Kaity; and seven great grandchildren. John was predeceased by his wife of nearly 70 years, Mary Kathryn (Hurley) Franchebois, in 2016. Theirs was a love story that only grew stronger with time.
John will be laid to rest at 9AM on May 4th with military honors at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 23, 2019