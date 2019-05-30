|
|
In San Diego, on May 22nd, John Russo passed away peacefully to join his beloved wife, his parents and all his brothers and sisters in heaven.
Known as "Papa John" in his later years, he had always been a happy guy and enjoyed each day ... often telling his friends and family "Que Sera Sera" !!
He was born on November 28,1923 in Pittsfield, Mass. Born into a large Italian family of 8 boys and 4 girls, he was the youngest and was the last remaining of the twelve Russo children. He was born and lived in the same home on Tyler Street for 77 years until he moved to Kissimmee, Fla. in 2000 and then four years ago to San Diego.
John served in the Army during World War ll and was stationed in England and France. Upon his return, he met and married Inez Tesoniero, the love of his life. He was married to Inez for 64 wonderful years until she passed away in 2011. John worked at the GE until he and Inez opened and successfully operated Jon'ez Beauty Supplies and Inez's Wig Salon, both located on North Street in Pittsfield. After selling his businesses, John retired, only to come back years later to drive a school bus for the City. He was always a very friendly and personable guy.
John was a dedicated family man, not only to his children but to both his many brothers and sisters and those of Inez. On heavy snow days, John could be seen plowing out the driveways of family and Sundays were always open family reunions hosted at his Tyler St. home. John was passionate about the upkeep on his home, loved to sing to the music of the Italian crooners, enjoyed playing his harmonica and continued to walk 2 miles per day until he was 94.
John is survived by his three sons, John ( Beverly) of St. Petersburg, Fla, Rick ( Elizabeth) of San Diego, Ca and Dan (Joye) of Yorba Linda, Ca. John has 5 grandchildren ( Cary, Tina, Brittany, Jennifer and John) and 4 great grandchildren.
A family celebration of his life will be held in Lee.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 30, 2019