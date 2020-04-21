|
John Stephen Abriel, 72, of 81 Ann Drive, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on April 29, 1947, son of the late Stephen and Ruth Newberry Abriel, John attended Pittsfield schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School.
For many years, Mr. Abriel was employed as a delivery man for W.H. Shandoff, Inc. Many North Street businesses of that time will remember the pride John took about being conscientious with his timely delivery of their office supplies and his always pleasant greeting that accompanied them. He later worked for Sanitary Laundry and Big Y.
John was a member of B.C.A.R.C. where he participated in the Cross Roads Day Program. He enjoyed its community service projects such as delivering Meals on Wheels. Each year, John participated in and was proud of the awards he received for bowling.
John faithfully attended Morningside Baptist Church where he enjoyed fellowship with his church family, suppers and picnics, and music, especially when Woody's Band performed. John loved the Lord and was devout about kneeling for bedtime prayer. He was also a member of the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center.
John is survived by his sister-in-law, Eileen Abriel, two nieces, Laurene Kruger and Tina DeFreest, and nephew, Charles H. Abriel, Jr., all of Pittsfield; as well as great nieces and nephews, and several cousins. He was pre-deceased by his brother, Charles H. Abriel, Sr.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Because of COVID-19 restrictions, services for John Stephen Abriel are private with burial to be in Pittsfield Cemetery. (A memorial service may take place at a later date.) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berkshire County ARC in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 21, 2020