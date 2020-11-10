John T. Bryant, 72 died of heart failure on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Sharon Hospital.
Born October 29, 1948 in Endicott, New York, he was the son of Francis E. and Doris Reeves Bryant. A graduate of Vestal Central High School, Vestal, NY, he attended University of Colorado and lived for many years in Denver and Greeley, Colorado. He was a bus driver for the RTD bus line in Denver, and was so skilled as a driver that he won first place in RTD's bus "Roadeo" in the 1970s. He served as driver for the bluegrass group Hot Rize for their concert tours. In 2007, he moved to Canaan to care for his mother for the final six years of her life. He resumed driving services locally in the past decade.
John quickly put down roots in Canaan and developed a wide network of friends in the area. Warm and engaging, he befriended everyone he met. He had a lifelong love of railroading, enjoyed bluegrass festivals, vintage cars, a well-tuned engine, and helping friends and family members with auto mechanics. While a zealot for his beliefs, he was kind and generous to all and will be greatly missed.
Never married, he is survived by brother Jim Bryant (Linda Davis) of Kilmarnock, VA, and sister Terry Wise (Jay) of Stockbridge, MA, plus nephews Maclain Bryant and Peter Wise, neices Betsy WiseFriend and Margot Wise, plus cousins and many friends.
Donations in memory of the late John T. Bryant may be made to Canaan Union Station/CT Railroad Historical Association through Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home PO Box 815 Canaan, CT 06018. Remembrances may be sent to the family through Legacy.com
via the Lakeville Journal.