1/1
John T. Bryant
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John T. Bryant, 72 died of heart failure on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Sharon Hospital.

Born October 29, 1948 in Endicott, New York, he was the son of Francis E. and Doris Reeves Bryant. A graduate of Vestal Central High School, Vestal, NY, he attended University of Colorado and lived for many years in Denver and Greeley, Colorado. He was a bus driver for the RTD bus line in Denver, and was so skilled as a driver that he won first place in RTD's bus "Roadeo" in the 1970s. He served as driver for the bluegrass group Hot Rize for their concert tours. In 2007, he moved to Canaan to care for his mother for the final six years of her life. He resumed driving services locally in the past decade.

John quickly put down roots in Canaan and developed a wide network of friends in the area. Warm and engaging, he befriended everyone he met. He had a lifelong love of railroading, enjoyed bluegrass festivals, vintage cars, a well-tuned engine, and helping friends and family members with auto mechanics. While a zealot for his beliefs, he was kind and generous to all and will be greatly missed.

Never married, he is survived by brother Jim Bryant (Linda Davis) of Kilmarnock, VA, and sister Terry Wise (Jay) of Stockbridge, MA, plus nephews Maclain Bryant and Peter Wise, neices Betsy WiseFriend and Margot Wise, plus cousins and many friends.

Donations in memory of the late John T. Bryant may be made to Canaan Union Station/CT Railroad Historical Association through Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home PO Box 815 Canaan, CT 06018. Remembrances may be sent to the family through Legacy.com via the Lakeville Journal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home
118 Main Street
Canaan, CT 06018
(860) 824-7350
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved