John Thomas Delaney, 76, of Westfield, Massachusetts, passed away on October 13, 2019 at his home. Born in Adams, MA on September 7, 1943, he was the son of Thomas J. and Ellen Charbonneau Delaney. Mr. Delaney was a member of the United States National Guard. He was an incredibly hard worker; beginning his prestigious food career as a bagger in Adams Supermarket, advancing to purchasing at C&S Wholesale Grocers in Vermont. He then went on to hold numerous leadership and independent consulting roles within the meat industry, which was truly his passion. He recently retired from Arnolds Meats in Chicopee, Massachusetts.
As a devout Christian - his love of God was only mirrored by his love of family. As a beloved father, he is survived by his daughters, Pamela J. Delaney (and her husband Kevin Sheridan) of Simsbury, Connecticut, and Sharon A. Delaney of Canton, Connecticut; son, Michael J. Delaney of Granby, Massachusetts; and stepchildren Tina Giordano of Florida and Robert Giordano of Westfield, Massachusetts.
As a loyal and big-hearted brother, he is survived by his sister, Donna Porter of Pittsfield, Massachusetts and her partner Sean Livey. He was predeceased by a brother, James Delaney. His love of family continues to shine through his five grandchildren, Kayla, Justice, Hayden, Parker and Greyson; and his niece Kelly and nephew Billy. He is also survived by his wife Judith Anne Bilton Delaney.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Delaney will be held TUESDAY, October 22, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church at 67 East Street, Pittsfield, Massachusetts. There will be a calling hour from 10:00am to 11:00am at the church. A private burial will follow in Cheshire Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
